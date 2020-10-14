Tralee court closed following confirmed COVID-19 case

All of today’s cases in Tralee District Court have been adjourned and the courtroom closed, after a garda said he has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Judge David Waters was notified at approximately 1pm, during the day’s proceedings, that a senior garda in the Kerry Garda Division, who was present in court, had tested positive for COVID-19.

According to solicitors present at Tralee Courthouse, there were fewer than 15 people in the courtroom and all COVID-19 regulations were being adhered to.

During a case, a senior member of An Garda Siochana told the court he had tested positive for COVID-19.

Judge David Waters immediately cleared the court.

Solicitor Pat Mann, who was present, asked Judge Waters should the attendees seek a test due to their relative proximity to the garda; Judge Waters suggested they should.

Solicitor Padraig O’Connell, who was also in the courtroom, says the situation was concerning and it’s cast doubt on whether further cases will be heard in Kerry for the remainder of the week.

In response to Radio Kerry, An Garda Síochána says it’ll not be providing commentary on the individual status of any members, individual garda stations or sections.

It adds there is currently no impact on services of An Garda Síochána.

Radio Kerry has also contacted the Courts Service for comment.