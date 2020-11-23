Kerry County councillors to consider 2021 council budget

Kerry County councillors will meet online today to debate the local authority’s budget for next year.

Kerry County Council is facing a gap of around €13 million in its finances in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A shortfall of €10.6 million is expected next year in Kerry County Council’s income streams due to the pandemic; this includes rates, planning and parking.

The council is also expecting increased expenditure requirements in 2021 in critical areas of service delivery and costs such as energy, environmental services and IT cyber security costs; this is estimated to total around €3 million.

It is the first time in many years that the local authority has faced a year-end deficit.

Earlier this year, Kerry County councillors voted to increase the base rate for the local property tax by 7.5% for 2021 to help bridge the funding gap.

It is unclear if the Government will continue to cover the loss of commercial rates for local authorities due a national waiver introduced to help businesses in the pandemic.

Kerry County Council has already received a rebate of over €11.7 million this year so far.

History will be made today as the annual budget meeting will take place completely online.

Councillors will vote on whether or not to accept Head of Finance Angela McAllen’s draft plan or suggest modifications to it.