Kerry County Councillor calls for feasibility study into effect of bypass and greenways on Listowel

A Kerry County Councillor is calling for a feasibility study into the effect a bypass and greenways will have on Listowel town centre.

Cllr Jimmy Moloney made the call at this month’s meeting of Kerry County Council, following a report by Charlie O’Sullivan, Director of Services, Roads, Transportation & Marine at the council.

The report gave an update on the capital projects by Kerry County Council which are currently underway.

The Listowel to Kilmorna Greenway, more commonly known as the North Kerry Greenway, is due to be completed in October of next year.

Kerry County Council hopes to secure planning consent for another greenway from Listowel to Tralee by mid-2021.

The council is also working on a bypass for Listowel on the N69, and is awaiting approval to publish tender documents for its construction.

Construction is expected to begin in the middle of next year, and will take 24 months, at a cost of approximately €70 million.

Cllr Moloney says Kerry County Council needs to plan for how these projects will benefit Listowel town centre.

The Fianna Fáil Councillor expressed his disappointment that there was no plan included in the report for how the town centre will be impacted, with all of the money being spent on the greenways and bypass.

Cllr Moloney added the council can’t expect to change the way people interact with the town and expect the town centre to remain the same.

Chief Executive of Kerry County Council, Moira Murrell, replied that the report was on capital projects, and there are other plans for a number of areas under the Town and Village scheme.