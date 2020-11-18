Kerry county councillor calling for vaccine education programme to be implemented

By
radiokerrynews
-
Sinn Féin's Sinn Fein Councillor Cathal Foley

A Kerry County Councillor is calling for a vaccine education programme to be implemented.

Sinn Féin councillor Cathal Foley raised the issue at the monthly meeting of Kerry County Council.

He asked that the council call on the HSE and Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly to implement this programme.

Councillor Foley says this would encourage people to take vaccines and instil confidence that they are safe and necessary.

The Sinn Féin councillor says everyone needs to get behind the COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available, otherwise we will be stuck in lockdowns.

 

