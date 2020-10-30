Kerry County Council urging people to secure loose items before Storm Aiden makes landfall

Kerry County Council is urging people to secure loose items before Storm Aiden makes landfall.

An orange wind warning’s in place for Kerry for tomorrow, it’s valid from 5am until 10am.

All of Ireland will be under a yellow wind warning from 2am until 4pm tomorrow.

Severe gusts of up to 130km per hour are expected when Storm Aiden makes landfall.

Kerry County Council is asking people to secure items that may be vulnerable to high winds, such as bins or trampolines.

The council is appealing to people to report any such issues to their crews through their dedicated phoneline; it opened at 5pm and will remain open during the period of the warning.

It can be contacted on 066 7183588

Meanwhile, the Road Safety Authority (RSA) is asking road users to exercise caution over the weekend.

They’re warning driver that heavy rainfall and severe winds have the potential to make road conditions hazardous; the RSA is asking all road users to check local traffic and weather conditions before setting out on a journey.

Meteorologist with Met Éireann, Liz Walsh says the unsettled weather will continue into Sunday, with heavy rain forecast:

The RSA has the following advice for road users:

Motorists:

Drivers need to slow down and leave a bigger space between themselves and the vehicle in front in wet weather conditions. This is especially important on high speed roads such as dual carriageways and motorways where there is increased danger of aquaplaning.

If the road ahead is flooded choose another route, do not attempt to drive through it. Flooded roads that appear shallow could be deeper than you think. They may also have trees or branches that have fallen that may not be visible.

Road users should always follow recommended routes and obey signs closing roads to traffic.

After going through water, drive slowly with your foot on the brake pedal for a short distance – this helps to dry the brakes.

Drive with dipped headlights at all times.

Control of a vehicle may be affected by strong cross winds. High sided vehicles and motorcyclists are particularly vulnerable to strong winds.

Beware of objects being blown onto the road. Expect road conditions to change quickly in high winds so reduce your speed.

Watch out for falling/fallen debris on the road and vehicles veering across the road.

Drivers should allow extra space between themselves and vulnerable road users, such as cyclists and motorcyclists as they may be blown off course by strong winds.

Pedestrians, Cyclists and motorcyclists: