Kerry businesses urged to get online to continue trading through tightened restrictions

Businesses in Kerry are being urged to get online so they can continue trading in tightened COVID-19 restrictions.

That’s according to Senior Executive Officer with Kerry County Council, Niamh O’Sullivan, who was speaking following the launch of the new Kerry Gift Card.

Operated by One4all, it’s hoped it’ll support local jobs and businesses with over 60 retailers already signed up; it can be bought from larger post offices or www.kerrygiftcard.ie

Kerry shoppers are being urged to purchase the Kerry Gift Card as Christmas presents, while employers are encouraged to reward staff with one.

Niamh O’Sullivan of Kerry County Council says there’s still time for Kerry business to get online, with supports available from the Local Enterprise Office.

New businesses can sign-up as participants on an ongoing basis by emailing [email protected]

As well as online, the Kerry Gift Card can be purchased in the following locations:

* Tralee Post Office, Edward St, Tralee, Co Kerry

* Killarney Post Office, New St, Killarney, Co Kerry

* Castleisland Post Office, 58 Main St, Chapel Qtr, Castleisland, Co Kerry

* Rock St Post Office, 116 Rock St, Tralee, Co Kerry

* Listowel Post Office, Listowel, Co Kerry

* Killorglin Post Office, The Square, Dromavally, Killorglin, Co Kerry

* Kieran’s XL, Knocknagoshel Village, Knocknagoshel, Co Kerry

