KCC will seek planning approval for Waterville carpark in coming weeks

Kerry County Council will seek planning approval for a carpark in Waterville in the coming weeks.

The proposed carpark in the South Kerry village has attracted controversy over the past twelve months, which included a local action group protesting outside a municipal district meeting last year.

Independent councillor Johnny Healy-Rae sought an update at the recent MD meeting, asking the council to meet the local SOS action group about an alternative for the carpark.





The council, which has considered the group’s proposal, says it’s proceeding with an earlier design and hopes to begin the planning process in the coming weeks.

Councillor Healy-Rae says he appreciates the council’s action, but adds there’s no advantage to having a community fighting between themselves over a car park.