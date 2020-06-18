KCC spends over €3.3 million on plant/equipment hire and haulage

Kerry County Council spent over €3.3 million hiring plant and equipment and haulage services last year.

The information was requested by Independent Cllr Brendan Cronin at the monthly meeting of Kerry County Council.

Kerry County Council secures plant and machinery through an online tender process known as the Dynamic Purchasing System for Local Authorities.

The majority of companies that won tenders are located in Kerry with others in Dublin, Kildare, Mayo, Laois, Meath, Limerick, Galway and Cork.

The highest payment of over €303,000 was made to Clancy Plant Hire in Knockanure, Moyvane.

Over €247,000 was paid to Sandmore Limited, Camp Cross, Tralee and nearly €240,00 was paid to Eamonn and Seamus Hobbins Limited in Killorglin.