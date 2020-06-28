Kathleen Dillon nee Hartnett

Kathleen Dillon (née Hartnett) Duagh Village. A private family Funeral Mass for Kathleen will take place in St. Brigid’s Church, Duagh, on Monday morning at 11.30 a.m. with burial afterwards in Springmount Cemetery, Duagh.

Predeceased by her husband Mattie.Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by Brenda and Jerry,nephews,nieces,extended Dillon family, relatives, neighbours and friends.R.I.P

In accordance with Government guidelines, current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of 25 people, immediate family and close friends, may attend funeral services or close friends if the deceased has no household or family members.

