There has been just one IDA Ireland site visit to Kerry so far this year.

New figures released by the Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Leo Varadkar, show a significant drop in the number of IDA visits around the country.

A county-by-county breakdown of IDA Ireland site visits over the last 5 years was provided following a question in the Dáil this week by Kerry TD Pa Daly.

In his response to Deputy Daly’s question, the Tánaiste also claimed that COVID-19 had presented undeniable challenges to efforts to sustain and grow foreign direct investment in Ireland.

As a result, Leo Varadkar says the IDA has migrated much of its business to digital platforms, including the development of an E-Site Visit experience for potential investors.

Both E-Visits and In-Person Visits up to the end of the third quarter of this year were counted in the figures provided by the Tánaiste.

Kerry is one of 8 counties to have had just one visit by potential investors this year.

This represents a 90% decrease in visits since the county’s five-year peak of 10 visits in 2018.

Longford is the only county in Ireland to have no In-Person or E-Visits this year.

Nationally, there were 131 In-Person visits and 101 E-Visits by the end of the third quarter of the year.