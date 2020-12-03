Jury deliberating in trial of theft of €70,000 from 95-year-old Kenmare man

The jury has begun its deliberations in the trial of a man charged with the theft of €70,000 from a 95-year-old Kenmare man.

Patrick Hurley of Carhugarrife, Leap, Co Cork is facing two charges of theft from Eugene O’Sullivan of Parnell Place, Kenmare, and two further counts of deceiving Mr O’Sullivan.

The trial, which began on Monday, is taking place in Tralee Circuit Court sitting in Limerick.

It’s being alleged that, on the 14th December, 2016, 73-year-old Patrick Hurley induced Mr O’Sullivan to withdraw €20,000 from his bank; he is also charged with the theft of this money.

The other two charges are identical, but allegedly occurred on the 15th March, 2017 and relate to a sum of €50,000.

All four offences occurred in or near Kenmare, according to court documents.

According to Sinead Kelleher, reporting for the Kerryman newspaper, the court heard it’s alleged the accused man deceived the 95-year-old into believing his money wasn’t safe in the bank.

It’s reported that Eugene O’Sullivan, known as Ireland’s oldest drover, had sought large sums of cash from the bank, but was refused twice.

On the dates in the charges, cash totalling €70,000 was given to Mr O’Sullivan, following concerns being raised by bank officials a number of times.

Mr Hurley, who is denying the charges, is represented by barrister Brian McInereny, instructed by Eimear Griffin of Padraig O’Connell Solicitors.

The jury of seven women and five men began deliberating shortly after 3pm.

Update: Verdict at 6pm Thursday, more to follow Friday AM

Patrick Hurley of Carhugarrife, Leap, Co Cork was found NOT guilty of two counts of theft by a unanimous verdict.

He was found guilty of two counts of deception by a majority verdict, when he induced 95-year-old Eugene O’Sullivan to withdraw €70,000 from his bank.

Mr Hurley, who denied both charges, was represented by barrister Brian McInereny, instructed by Eimear Griffin of Padraig O’Connell Solicitors.