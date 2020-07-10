John O’Sullivan, Killarney and formerly of Castleknock, Dublin 15 and Gortnagree, Kells

Private family funeral mass will take place on Saturday at 11am in the Daniel O’Connell Memorial Church, Cahersiveen. Mass will be live streamed on www.churchservices.tv/cahersiveen

Burial afterwards in Reilig Cill Fhaolain.

Family Flowers Only.

Donations if desired to the acute Cardiac Care Unit, University Hospital Limerick.

***** Please use the condolences box below. Your condolences will not appear publicly immediately as comments are held for moderation and must be approved. Identifiable information such as an address or phone number will be edited out of comments. You do not have to fill the email and website box*****