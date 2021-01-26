John Martin Heaphey, Foildarrig, Duagh.

A Private Family Funeral will take place for immediate family. Funeral cortege will depart Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Thursday at 12.30pm en route to St. Brigid’s Church, Duagh to arrive for Requiem Mass at 1.00 p.m.

Interment afterwards in Springmount Cemetery, Duagh.

Requiem Mass will be live-streamed on https://www.dioceseofkerry.ie/parish/duagh/

Family flowers only please. House private please.

