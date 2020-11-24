Joe Leahy, Cratloe West, Abbeyfeale.

A private family funeral will take place for the immediate family due to Government Advice & HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings. Funeral cortege will depart Cratloe West on Thursday at 10am on route to the Church of the Assumption Abbeyfeale to arrive for Requiem Mass which will be live streamed at 11am on the following www.churchservices.tv/abbeyfealeparish. Forthose who would like to pay their respects by means of standing in a guard of honour, the Funeral Cortege will depart the Church of the Assumption, Abbeyfeale on Thursday at 12noon on route to St. Mary’s Cemetery Abbeyfeale. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Friends of St. Itas’s Hospital, Newcastlewest.