Jim Lordan of Barrack Street Castleisland and late of Macroom County Cork

A private family funeral will take place for Jim with his requiem Mass on Monday morning at 11am in Castleisland Parish Church followed by burial in St. John’s Cemetery Castleisland. The Mass will be live streamed on churchservices.tv

In accordance with Government guidelines, current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of ten people and only members of the household, close family or close friends if the deceased has no household or family members.

