Jason Riordan

Gransha Upper, Castlemaine, & formerly of Upper Tullig, Killorglin.

A private family funeral will take place for Jason with his Requiem Mass on Tuesday morning at 10.30am., in St James’s Church Killorglin and burial afterwards in Ardmoniel Cemetery, Killorglin. Mass will be livestreamed on www.mcmedia.tv/camera/killorglin-st-james-church.

Sadly missed by his loving parents Madeleine & Bertie, brother Gavin, Gavin’s partner Quinn, nephew Warren, grandmother Breda, uncles, aunts, cousins, neighbours & many friends.

In accordance with Government guidelines, current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of 25 people and only members of the household, close family or close friends if the deceased has no household or family members.

***** Please use the condolences box below. Your condolences will not appear publicly immediately as comments are held for moderation and must be approved. Identifiable information such as an address or phone number will be edited out of comments. You do not have to fill the email and website box*****