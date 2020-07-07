Ita O’Sullivan née Finnerty, St. John’s Park and formerly Connolly Park, Tralee.

Beloved wife of the late Tony and dearest mother of Marguerite (Henry) and the late Con (June 2020).

Sadly missed by her loving family, her grandchildren Craig, James, David, also Kenneth, Cornelius and their mother Margaret, great grandchildren Nicholas, Marcus, Evan and Valerie, sister Mary (New York), nephews, nieces, son-in-law Denis, daughter-in-law Mags, relatives and friends.

A private family funeral will take place for Ita being streamed at 2pm on Wednesday in Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net

Donations if desired to Tralee Community Hospital, Killerisk, Tralee.

