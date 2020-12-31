Irish Water says it completed a number of key projects in Kerry during 2020.

The national utility says its work, aided by Kerry County Council, aims to provide a more secure and robust water supply in a number of areas

A €3.8 million upgrade to the Mountain Stage Water Supply Scheme is continuing, with completion expected early in January.

A new reservoir was delivered in Shrone and Irish Water is planning to deliver works at Ballyheigue Water Treatment Plant in 2021.

These works will result in the scheme being removed from the EPA’s remedial list.

Irish Water is planning to deliver works at the Aughcasla Water Treatment Plant in 2021, which will result in the removal of a boil water notice.

In South Kerry, Irish Water is reviewing plans to improve operation of the Caherciveen Water Treatment Plant, while works to construct a new reservoir on Valentia Island commenced this year.

This project, which will be completed in the coming weeks, will safeguard a reliable water supply to Knightstown village and the surrounding townlands on Valentia Island and will also ensure the areas have sufficient storage capacity, especially at peak tourist periods.