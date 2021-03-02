Ireland South MEP welcomes proposal to create EU-wide digital vaccination passport

An Ireland South MEP has welcomed the news that the European Commission will present a proposal to create an EU-wide digital vaccination passport this month.

Fine Gael MEP Deirdre Clune says this European pass will aim to help to facilitate travel in Europe for work and tourism.

She says there’s still work to be done in terms of how it will work, but it’s hoped it will help to facilitate safe travel within the EU when appropriate.

MEP Deirdre Clune says we must continue to do all we can to ensure people are safe from COVID-19 but adds it’s important to consider proposals like this as more people are vaccinated.