Investigation underway after dog put down following Killarney National Park incident

Gardaí are investigating after a dog had to be put down following an incident with another dog in Killarney National Park.

The National Parks and Wildlife Service is reminding dog owners to keep their pets on a leash while in Killarney National Park, which has seen an increase in visitors in recent weeks.

It is also urging the public to adhere to COVID-19 public health guidelines and to park their cars responsibly.

Regional Manager with the National Parks and Wildlife Service, Seamus Hassett says dog owners must be responsible with the pets:

Meanwhile, the president of the Irish Kennel Club says dogs shouldn’t be allowed off leads in public areas, adding that everyone should be allowed to enjoy such amenities without fear.

Sean Delmar is calling on local authorities to create fenced off spaces for dogs to be allowed run free safely.

Mr Delmar says some owners don’t learn how to train their dog correctly: