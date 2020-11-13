IFA not contemplating South Kerry Greenway judicial review

The Irish Farmers’ Association is not contemplating a judicial review at this stage on the An Bord Pleanála South Kerry Greenway decision.

Yesterday, the planning board granted permission, subject to conditions, for the €20 million project from Renard to Glenbeigh and the accompanying Compulsory Purchase Order for the lands needed.

The IFA is continuing to reflect on the decision.

Chair of Kerry IFA, Pat O’Driscoll, maintains there was a failure of dialogue and negotiation with landowners.

He says lessons will be learned at a national level from this that CPO should be a last resort for greenways.

Pat O’Driscoll outlines what he thinks will happen now:

Meanwhile, the CEO of the South Kerry Development Partnership says they are delighted that the South Kerry Greenway has been granted permission and will be transformative.

Noel Spillane says this project was first mooted in 2009 and he hopes there won’t be any legal challenges.

He says a major effort went into securing agreement with all 197 landowners before a CPO was sought: