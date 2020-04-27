Jerry hears from Brigid Quilligan, manager of Kerry Traveller Health Community Development Project, who says while the coronavirus response is bringing out the best in some people, she has never experienced as much racism as she has in the last three weeks.
Rose of Tralee hopes to develop plans for permanent dome this year
The Rose of Tralee International Festival hopes that plans to develop a permanent dome can move step further this year.That’s according to Executive Chair,...
Claims 19 residents of Cahersiveen direct provision centre tested positive for coronavirus
A man living in a direct provision centre in Cahersiveen claims 19 people there have tested positive for COVID-19.150 asylum seekers moved to the...
Head of Kerry project claims Travellers being vilified during COVID-19
The manager of Kerry Traveller Health Community Development Project says she’s never encountered so much racism than since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.Brigid...
“I Have Never Experienced as Much Racism in my Life” – April 27th, 2020
Jerry hears from Brigid Quilligan, manager of Kerry Traveller Health Community Development Project, who says while the coronavirus response is bringing out the best...
Concern Over Conditions For Asylum Seekers in Cahersiveen – April 27th, 2020
Jerry speaks to Azwar Fuard from Sri Lanka who is being housed in a direct provision centre in Cahersiveen with his wife and daughter...
Refunds on Motor Insurance – April 27th, 2020
Jerry speaks to Jonathan Hehir from InsureMyVan.ie about the issue of insurance. There have been calls on all insurers to offer refunds or reduce...