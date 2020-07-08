House prices fall in Kerry

The average cost of a house price in Kerry has dropped by 8.4% in the last year to €191,074 according to a new report by Daft.ie.

The report found that the the biggest drops of 16% were in 4 and 5 bedroom houses which dropped to averages of €233,000 and €245,000 respectively.

One bedroom apartments in Kerry were averaging at €75,000 down 13%, and two bedroom terraced houses at €86,000 down 15%, and 3 bed semi’s at €122,000 down 9%.

Average rents in Munster are down less than 1%.

In Dublin the figure for available properties has risen by 63 percent, with short term lets which are usually used by tourists moving into the wider market.