HIQA concerned when HSE signalled withdrawal of oversight in Kerry nursing home

The Health Information and Quality Authority had very significant concerns when the HSE signalled it was ending its oversite of a Kerry nursing home earlier this month.

The concerns were raised in a letter sent by HIQA.

Eight residents at Oaklands nursing home in Listowel, who contracted COVID-19, have died.

According to the Irish Times, the letter was sent by HIQA this week to Fine Gael TD Fergus O’Dowd, who criticised the regulator for what he said was a five-month delay in taking over the home.

HIQA raised concerns about governance and management at Oaklands in May.

The HSE took over clinical operations of Oaklands on November 4th because of a significant COVID-19 outbreak.

The HSE indicated it intended to hand back control to owners, Bolden Nursing Limited, on November 16th, as the situation in relation to COVID had stabilised.

The HSE says it understands HIQA was not satisfied with a range of issues, but the HSE says this is a matter between HIQA and the owners of the home.

Last Thursday at Listowel District Court, Judge David Waters directed the HSE to act as the registered provider at Oaklands on a temporary caretaker basis, following an application made by HIQA.

The HSE says its priority is the safety and well-being of residents; it says it is anxious to move all remaining Oaklands residents to alternative settings before Christmas.

HIQA says the recent case involving Oaklands highlights the need for legislative change as the current limits mean it had to wait until the management and care of residents had deteriorated to a significant level before registration was cancelled.