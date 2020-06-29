Griffin playing waiting game as junior ministries decided

Kerry TD Brendan Griffin says he will be waiting by the phone today to hear if he will hold onto his junior ministry.

The Fine Gael TD has served as Minister of State with special responsibility for Tourism and Sport since 2016.

Deputy Griffin says he would have liked to get a position at the Cabinet table but what is more important is that Kerry is represented at that level with the appointment of Norma Foley as Education Minister.

He says he would like to continue with the tourism portfolio given the crisis facing the sector with COVID-19.

Brendan Griffin says the industry needs a hands-on minister:

Meanwhile, Brendan Griffin says he would have preferred if tourism was made a super junior ministerial position at the Cabinet table given its importance to the Irish economy.

He says there is hope of salvaging some of the domestic tourism market this year but that depends on ensuring the country remains open and safe: