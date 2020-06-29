Griffin playing waiting game as junior ministries decided

Minister of State for Tourism and Sport, Brendan Griffin TD, visited a number of locations along the Wild Atlantic Way route in Kerry that will undergo major improvement works as part of Fáilte Ireland’s Wild Atlantic Way Congestion and Visitor Management Project. The 50km stretch of the route is set to undergo infrastructural improvements at six key locations from Milltown Bridge to Clogher Head, taking in Slea Head Drive, Fahan Group Beehive Huts, Coumeenoole Beach and Ceann Sleibhe. The proposed works will improve public safety measures and alleviate traffic congestion and will include upgraded car parking and visitor facilities and additional signage. Funded by the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund as part of Project Ireland 2040, this Fáilte Ireland project, in partnership with Kerry County Council, will ensure the sustainable development of the tourism industry in the region.Photo:Valerie O’Sullivan/FREE PICS***

Kerry TD Brendan Griffin says he will be waiting by the phone today to hear if he will hold onto his junior ministry.

The Fine Gael TD has served as Minister of State with special responsibility for Tourism and Sport since 2016.

Deputy Griffin says he would have liked to get a position at the Cabinet table but what is more important is that Kerry is represented at that level with the appointment of Norma Foley as Education Minister.

He says he would like to continue with the tourism portfolio given the crisis facing the sector with COVID-19.

Brendan Griffin says the industry needs a hands-on minister:

Meanwhile, Brendan Griffin says he would have preferred if tourism was made a super junior ministerial position at the Cabinet table given its importance to the Irish economy.

He says there is hope of salvaging some of the domestic tourism market this year but that depends on ensuring the country remains open and safe:

 

