Green Party Kerry branch welcomes announcement of funding for jobs to expand walking and cycling infrastructure around Ireland

The Kerry branch of the Green Party has welcomed funding for almost 250 new jobs nationwide to expand walking and cycling facilities.

The Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan announced that €50 million will go towards creating 248 jobs in local authorities and the regional cycling design offices, to improve active travel in Ireland.

The new staff will support the delivery of almost 1,000km of improved walking and cycling infrastructure around Ireland by 2025.

Chairperson of the Green Party’s Kerry branch, Anluan Dunne, says this is great news for Kerry, and hopes to see ambitious active travel projects for the county as a result.