Giant outdoor umbrellas could help Killarney become Ireland’s al fresco dining capital

Giant outdoor umbrellas or street coverings could help Killarney become the al fresco dining capital of Ireland.

That’s according to Kerry Independent Alliance Councillor Michael Gleeson.

He raised the issue at the recent Killarney Municipal District meeting.





Cllr Michael Gleeson brought a motion calling for giant outdoor umbrellas to be erected in Killarney before the Town Council in 2013; at the recent Killarney MD he asked Kerry County Council if this proposal could now be brought to fruition.

Cllr Gleeson says the configuration of the town’s streets, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, has led to more people dining outdoors; he says it shows some good does come out of evil.

He’s seen people sitting out under smaller umbrellas, but feels larger umbrellas or street coverings would greatly enhance the area, adding Killarney could become the al fresco dining capital of Ireland.

In response, Kerry County Council says it has applied for funding under the Urban Regeneration Development Fund for upgrading of the town centre.

As part of this, a detailed design will be undertaken of the town centre streets. The provision of street coverings will be considered as part of the detailed design proposals.