Gardaí making enquiries following South Kerry sporting event

Gardaí are making enquiries to establish if there were any breaches of public health regulations, following a sporting event in South Kerry.

The Garda Press Office says members in Killarney are seeking information about a rowing event, which was held in Portmagee on the weekend of the 26th/27th September.

The Garda Press Office says temporary restrictions came into effect on the 19th September.

On this day, Dublin was declared a ‘relevant county’, meaning there were restrictions on people’s movements outside of the county; these restrictions came into effect in Donegal on the 26th.

Last week, the Garda Press Office told Radio Kerry that gardaí do not issue permits for such events, however, the rowing championship organisers liaised with gardaí prior to the event taking place to ensure compliance with public health regulations.

The Rowing Ireland website says Portmagee Rowing club El Nino hosted the National Coastal Rowing Championships that weekend, and a report from the website names Donegal Bay Club as being among the winners.

Gardaí in Killarney are now making enquiries into the event, which was held in Portmagee on Saturday, 26th and Sunday, 27th September, to establish if there were any breaches of the public health regulations.

The Garda Press Office says that for any potential breaches of the public health regulations, a file is prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions in each case.