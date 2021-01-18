Gardaí in Kerry urge people not to share lifts to work

Gardaí in Kerry are urging people not to share lifts to work.

Garda Patricia Fitzpatrick says Gardaí have come across incidents of people from three different households travelling to work in the same car.

She says this is not allowed, and added Gardaí in Kerry have also issued fines for people breaking the 5km travel restrictions.

Meanwhile, Gardaí are appealing for anyone who witnessed the fatal road traffic collision last Tuesday, in which a woman in her 80s was killed, to contact Killarney Garda station.