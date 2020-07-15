Gardaí appeal to smartphone users to download location finder app

Kerry Gardaí are appealing to the public to download location finder apps on their smartphone.

It follows the theft of a phone in mid-Kerry over the weekend.

Around 4pm on Sunday, a woman who was cycling along the Gap of Dunloe stopped to take a break and placed her backpack on the ground.

When she returned a short time later the bag and its contents had been taken.

The woman was able to track her phone to a shop in Sneem, and later to an area of Portlaoise, using a tracking app that she had installed.

Gardaí in Kenmare reviewed CCTV in the area and liaised with members of the force in Portlaoise.

A possible suspect was identified and arrested following a search operation in Portlaoise; all stolen property was recovered.

The man, in his late 20s, is due to appear before Killarney District Court on July 21st at 11am.

Crime Prevention Officer for the Kerry Division, Jim Foley appealed to the public to keep their belongings with them at all times and not to leave valuables in cars.

He also advised people with smartphones to consider downloading a location finder app.