Gardaí appeal to people in Kerry to follow public health regulations this weekend

Gardaí are appealing to people in Kerry to follow all public health regulations this weekend.

Increased Garda checkpoints will be in operation over the coming days and Gardaí are asking the public to play their part to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

The appeal was made by Assistant Commissioner for the Southern Region, Michael Finn; the region covers Kerry, Cork, Limerick, Clare and Tipperary.

Assistant Commissioner Finn says everyone has a role to play and that means limiting your contacts, wearing a face mask when required, following coughing etiquette and washing your hands thoroughly.

Operation Fanacht checkpoints will be increased this weekend and they will take place on primary and secondary roads.

The assistant commissioner says they understand it can be frustrating to be delayed at checkpoints, but says they are trying to save lives.

He is asking people to stay within their own county, in line with Level 3 restrictions.

Along with the checkpoints, Assistant Commissioner Michael Finn is assuring the public that normal policing will also continue and he is urging anyone that needs help or support from An Garda Síochána over the weekend, and beyond, to contact their local station.