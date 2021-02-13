Frontline appealing to Kerry public to stay apart this Valentine’s weekend

Frontline workers in Kerry and Cork are appealing to the public to continue to show their support in the fight against COVID-19, by staying apart this Valentine’s weekend.

This appeal was joined by a message of thanks, issued by frontline workers across the region.

The HSE, An Garda Síochána, Kerry County Council and Cork City and Cork County Council have worked together since the start of the COVID-19 crisis to coordinate the community response.

This weekend they are appealing to everyone to continue their efforts to stop the spread of COVID 19.

Acting Director of Public Health for the region, Dr Anne Sheahan said the best way to show support for frontline staff this Valentine’s weekend is to stay home and stay apart.

She says the rise in COVID-19 cases since December has put intolerable pressure on healthcare workers across Cork and Kerry, adding that all public health guidelines need to be followed to show support for frontline workers.

Meanwhile, Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council, councillor Patrick Connor Scarteen is encouraging people to wear face coverings correctly.

He is encouraging people to continue to wear facemasks and to cover both their nose and mouth with them, to limit the spread and protect against COVID-19.

Anyone waiting for a COVID-19 test result, who has COVID-19 or those with symptoms are being reminded they must self-isolate.

A video collage of frontline workers sharing the message #ShowLoveStayApartKerry can be seen at here