Fenit family warns of fake fundraiser using late father’s name

The family of the well-known Kerry builder killed in a tragic accident at the weekend, are warning the public not to contribute to a fake fundraising campaign set up on Facebook, using his name.

The fake page uses family photographs and gives the false impression that a fund-raising page was set up to raise money for his funeral.

Gardaí are investigating the matter. Tom Ross, who was buried in Fenit yesterday, died in tragic circumstances on Saturday after a chimney collapsed in a building he was working on.

The Health and Safety Authority is investigating the collapse which occurred on Ashe Street, Tralee which led to five others being hospitalised with non-life threatening injuries.

Earlier today, the Ross family became aware of a Facebook page – purportedly set up by a member of their family – in which an appeal was made for the public to contribute to Mr Ross’s funeral.

The fake page uses a photo of one family member without their permission, and it’s understood some members of the public believed it was genuine.

Once the Ross family became aware of the scam, they alerted the Gardaí who are looking into the matter.

The Rosses have told Radio Kerry News that the page is entirely fake, and the people behind it, are trying to scam money under false pretences.

They’ve asked the public not to engage with this Facebook page, and to alert others that it is not genuine.