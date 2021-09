Killorglin’s RDI Hub is hosting its monthly Founders’ Circle with Scale Ireland this day next week.

The aim of the series is to get founders together to share experience and knowledge.

Next week’s online event will cover the topic of startup advisor equity and whether it’s a good idea or not.

It’s on Friday, September 17th between 11am and 12.20pm, and places can be booked in advance on EventBrite.