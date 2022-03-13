OPW wants no-fly zone over Skellig Michael

The Office of Public Works wants a no-fly zone over Skellig Michael.

It's due to concerns about the risk of damage to the UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The OPW, which manages the maintenance and upkeep of the island, is also concerned that local bird life will be disturbed, and visitors will be distracted by drones and slip on the rocks.

Drones flying over Skellig Michael must be sanctioned by the National Parks and Wildlife Service.

The information was revealed to journalist Ken Foxe under the Freedom of Information Act.