Map displaying defibrillators in Kerry been compiled

A map displaying defibrillators in the county has been compiled.

The Kerry Public Participation Network, which helps people and community groups, has generated a map of where the equipment is around the county.

Kerry PPN says the map was compiled with public help, but says it'll welcome further information on any new defibrillator locations.

It adds that the first point of contact in an emergency should be to call 999 or 112.

You can find a link to the map on the Radio Kerry website.

<https://www.kerryppn.ie/kerry-defibrillators/>

