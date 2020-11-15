All facilities may not be in place by North Kerry Greenway completion date next year

The development of the North Kerry Greenway is set to be finished in November next year, but facilities for users may not complete at that time.

The 10.5km route will stretch from the Limerick county bounds to the Tim Kennelly roundabout in Listowel, running along a disused railway line.

It’ll link up with the Great Southern Trail which extends from Abbeyfeale for 40km into County Limerick, and the council aims to connect it to Tralee and onto Fenit.

The update on the project was given to Listowel Municipal District councillors during an online briefing.

Senior Engineer with Kerry County Council, Tom Sheehy says progress on the North Kerry Greenway is good, on budget, and the vast majority of landowners are co-operating.

COVID-19 caused delays, so the new completion date is November 4th next year.

The route currently being worked on will only bring the greenway as far as the Tim Kennelly roundabout on the outskirts of Listowel.

The council is in negotiations to extend this to the old Neo Data site on the Bridge Road, which will be the trailhead, or start of the route.

Councillors raised concerns the whole project won’t be finished by November next year.

Senior engineer Tom Sheehy is confident the link to the Neo Data site will be in place, but noted there’s no funding for the trailhead structure, so it might be ambitious to think it could be complete.

He noted, however, the council may be able to put temporary services in place for greenway users.

The council’s tourism unit is working with Fáilte Ireland and Limerick County Council on signage and marketing, and will work with businesses to ensure they’ll capitalise on the greenway.