Explosives, firearms and munitions seized in Kerry

Explosives, firearms and munitions were seized following a number of searches in Kerry today.

Radio Kerry understands that the searches began this morning in the general Sneem area, where a number of properties were searched.

The searches, which are ongoing, are being conducted as part of an intelligence-led operation by the Special Detective Unit, assisted by Kerry gardaí and members of the Irish Defence Forces.

Explosive components, firearms and munitions were recovered and seized.

Two men, one in his fifties and another in his twenties, have been arrested as part of the operation.

It’s understood that the two men who were arrested are being detained at Killarney Garda Station, and gardaí say investigations are ongoing.