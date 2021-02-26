Elizabeth O’Connor née Nolan, Lower Dromulton, Castleisland and late of 2 St. Stephen’s Park, Castleisland.

A private family funeral will take place for Elizabeth with her requiem mass on Saturday at 1.30pm in Castleisland Parish Church. Followed by private cremation at the Shannon Crematorium. The mass will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/castleisland

No flowers please. Donations if desired to Palliative Care c/o Tangney’s Funeral Home, Castleisland.

