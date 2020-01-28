Election Desk

A Kerry general election candidate is calling for a different approach to the provision of mental health services.

Sinn Féin councillor Pa Daly says legislators need to do more to tackle the issue, which he says has been experienced by every family in Kerry.

The Sinn Féin candidate says a modern outlook needs to be adopted which incorporates an understanding of the changed world we live in.

Cllr Daly says his party’s manifesto will provide decent care and better outcomes for those who suffer with mental health conditions in Kerry.