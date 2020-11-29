Eileen Flynn

Shanahill Bridge Keel Castlemaine and formerly of Rangue Killorglin.

A family funera funeral will place for Eileen with her requiem Mass on Monday at 12.30PM in St. Gobnaits Church Keel. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery Mass will be live streamed on milltownlistryparish.com

Sadly missed by her husband Michael,daughters, Maria, Karen, Louise and Michelle, sisters Margaret, Bridie and Martina, brother Patrick, Aunt Chrissie, relatives, neighbours and friends.

In accordance with Government guidelines, current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of 25 people, immediate family and close friends, may attend funeral services or close friends if the deceased has no household or family members.

***** Please use the condolences box below. Your condolences will not appear publicly immediately as comments are held for moderation and must be approved. Identifiable information such as an address or phone number will be edited out of comments. You do not have to fill the email and website box*****