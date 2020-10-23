Eddie Hennessy, Clounamon, Ballylongford.

The death has occurred of Eddie Hennessy, Clounamon, Ballylongford. Peacefully at home on Thursday October 22nd 2020. Beloved husband of Tina, loving father of Eamon, Kevin and Brian, brother of Mary Walsh, (Duagh), and Kitty Doran (Asdee). Eddie is Pre-deceased by his sister Mena Moloney (Dromclough) R.I.P. Sadly missed by his daughter’s-in-law Joan-Maria and Vicky his cherished grandsons David, Mark, Robert and Jack,. His brother-in-law John Doran, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives,friends and neighbours.

Funeral Arrangements: In accordance with Government guidelines a private family funeral will take place for Eddie on Saturday next October 24th.The funeral cortége will depart from Eddie’s residence arriving at St Michael the Archangel Church Ballylongford for Requiem Mass at 1pm. Departing afterwards for burial at Kilahinny Cemetery, Ballybunion

Family Flowers only Please.

