€220,000 for sustainable innovation project on west Kerry farms

30 west Kerry farms will be selected to take part in an EU-funded pilot project to address climate change solutions through technology.

€220,000 in EU Horizon 2020 funding has been approved for the three-year initiative which begins next month.

Dingle Creativity and Innovation Hub will oversee the project which will see the roll-out of sensor technology to 30 farms to achieve greater carbon, cost and labour efficiency.

It will be run in collaboration with farmers, Teagasc, IFA, local tech provider Net Feasa and Kerry Agribusiness.

The sensors have already been trialled through the Farm Ambassador Project and it’s hoped will help boost agri-tourism and build a sustainable brand for the peninsula.

The Dingle Hub will be advertising Expressions of Interest in the coming months for members of the farming community who wish to get involved in the SIP. Those who wish to pre-register their interest can do so by emailing [email protected]