€200,000 granted to Listowel under Historic Towns initiative

€200,000 in funding has been granted to Listowel under the Historic Towns initiative.

In total, the Government allocated €1.5 million for the heritage-led regeneration of towns around the country.

This funding will be used for the regeneration of the town’s public domain, the conservation of landmark buildings, improved maintenance of St John’s Theatre and general improvements to streetscapes and conservation-led public realm works.

Education Minister and Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley has welcomed the announcement, saying it provides well-deserved recognition of the rich and valued history and heritage of this proud North Kerry town.

Fianna Fáil councillor Jimmy Moloney says this funding will cover conservation works and upgrading of buildings in the historic town centre.