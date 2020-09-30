Drive to force government to open up health service launched in Kerry

A new drive to force the government to open up the health service has been launched in Kerry.

Aontú, which has launched the initiative, says there is reduced capacity across the health service and staff are doing the best they can with the restrictions.

Aontú claims the government want to know what you had for dinner but still don’t know when screenings or face-to-face mental health consultations will recommence.

Their representative in Kerry, Sonny Foran, says people are worried about this and nobody is calling out the government on the issue.

Aontú claims cancer screening services for bowel, cervical and breast cancer are down 80%, 100,000 women are waiting for breast check screenings and GP referrals are still being impacted.

The party wants the health service to reopen, adding it’s clear the country cannot go on with whole sections of the service suspended indefinitely.

It has launched an online petition, which it says is the first step of a campaign to get services reopen.