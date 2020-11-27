Dramatic drop in COVID-19 incidence rate in Listowel Local Electoral Area

There’s been a dramatic drop in the rate of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Listowel Local Electoral Area.

That’s according to figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre and the Health Service Executive.

Its 14-day incidence rate is now 108 cases per 100,000 population, down from 373 last week.

Last week the Listowel Local Electoral Area had the third highest incidence rate of COVID-19 in Ireland, at 373 cases per 100,000 population.

That’s now dropped to 108.1 cases per 100,000 population as of Monday, after 31 cases of the virus were confirmed in the past two weeks; this is slightly above the national average of 107.8.

The Tralee LEA’s 14-day incidence rate is now 60.5, down from 73 last week, having recorded 20 cases in the past two weeks.

In the Killarney LEA, there have been 17 confirmed cases in the past fortnight, giving it a rate per 100,000 population of 57.4, down from 73 last week.

The rate in the Castleisland electoral area has dropped from 47 last week to 40.7 this week, after seven cases were confirmed in the two weeks.

The Kenmare LEA has recorded nine confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past two weeks, giving it a 14 incidence rate of 35.9 per 100,000 population, down from 60 last week.

Corca Dhuibhne’s prevalence was the lowest in the country last week, having had fewer than five new cases confirmed over the previous two weeks.

There have been five cases in the past fortnight, giving it a 14 day incidence rate of 35.3.

Overall, County Kerry has a 14 day incidence rate of 53.5, as of Wednesday; this is the third lowest rate in the country.