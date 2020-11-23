Dr. Joan M Coolican (née McGill) beloved wife of the late Professor J.E (Jack)

of Carrigafoyle, Ballylongford, and late of Churchtown, Dublin & Kells Co. Meath

Joan’s Funeral Cortege will arrive at St Michael the Archangel Church Ballylongford on this Tuesday morning at 11am for a Private family Rosary and Prayers. The Cortege will then leave immediately afterwards for Dublin.

A private family funeral will take place at Milltown Parish Church on Wednesday morning at 10am. For those who wish to view the Mass online please follow the link https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/milltown-parish

Further details from Lynch’s Funeral Directors, Ballylongford or Fanagans Funeral Directors Dundrum, Dublin.

In accordance with Government guidelines, current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of 25 people, immediate family and close friends, may attend funeral services or close friends if the deceased has no household or family members.

