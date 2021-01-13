Denis O’Flaherty, Tubbertoureen, Moyvane.

Predeceased by his baby daughter Mary, parents Con and Bridie and nephew Mark. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife Mary, son Neilus, daughters Denise and Marie, grandchildren Killian and Lauren, brothers Eddie, Gerard and Michael, sisters Catherine, Mary and Hannah, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and his many friends.

A private Family funeral will take place for Denis, with the Requiem Mass being celebrated in the Church of the Assumption, Moyvane on Friday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Ahavoher Cemetery, Moyvane. House private, please. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to I.C.U, University Hospital, Kerry or c/o Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel.

