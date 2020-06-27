Decision to grant permission to run show at Killarney Racecourse appealed

A decision to grant permission for an Irish traditional music, song and dance show to take place on the grounds of Killarney Racecourse has been appealed.

Kerry County Council gave the green light for the change of use of the Jim Culloty bar and event area to a theatre use for the duration of the nightly Celtic Steps show at the Ross Road venue.

The new application by Celtic Steps Entertainment Limited followed a previous refusal by both the council and An Bord Pleanala for retention planning for an entertainment venue made by Killarney Race Company DAC.

Seven submissions were made on this fresh planning application with local residents, Majella and Donal O’Sullivan saying they had no issue with the show but had to object based on their concerns about the location, the effect on them, other residents and the environment and the planning precedence that would be set.

Cllr Michael Gleeson, Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce, the Kerry branch of the Irish Hotels Federation, Paddywagon Tours, Gearoid O’Connor and Ellen O’Keeffe all wrote to the council in support of the Celtic Steps production.

TD Danny Healy-Rae also made representations to the council in March strongly backing the development.

Kerry County Council noted this application related solely to the staging of Celtic Steps and was a significant change to the circumstances of the previous application.

Planners granted permission subject to seven conditions including that noise control measures be put in place and if there is a justified noise nuisance complaint the developer will have to retain the services of an acoustic specialist to remedy the matter.

Noise emissions are not to exceed 45dB.

The conditions state the Celtic Steps performance can take place between 8.30pm and 10.30pm Sunday to Friday inclusive from May to October.

The council said if the conditions are compiled with the proposed development would not be visually obtrusive, be out of character with the surrounding area and wouldn’t seriously damage the amenities of the adjoining residential properties.

The council’s decision has been appealed by Majella and Donal O’Sullivan to An Bord Pleanala.