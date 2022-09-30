Yvonne Quill (née Fleming)

Barleymount, Killarney and formerly of The Cafe, College Street, Killarney

Reposing at O’ Shea's Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Sunday evening from 6.45pm to 8.30pm. Requiem Mass on Monday morning at 11.00am in The Prince of Peace Church, Fossa, Killarney, followed by burial in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery.

Family flowers only by request, donations if desired to palliative care.